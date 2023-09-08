Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.26. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7553763 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.