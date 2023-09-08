Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.6 %
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.
