ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

