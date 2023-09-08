Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

