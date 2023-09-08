Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Buys £27,976.75 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones bought 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($30.07) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($35,333.10).

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,363 ($29.84) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,501 ($31.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,952.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.12.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,280.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,543 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.84).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

