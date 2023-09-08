Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) PT Raised to $61.00 at HC Wainwright

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.27% from the company’s current price.

Aditxt Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of ADTX opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $1,139.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,891.14% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -235.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $691,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,424.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

