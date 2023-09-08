Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

ADEVF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

About Adevinta ASA

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

(Get Free Report

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.