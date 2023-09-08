Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

