Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,018,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

