ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $65,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

