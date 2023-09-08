Acala Token Market Capitalization Achieves $35.84 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04590454 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $16,861,868.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.