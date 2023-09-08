ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ABM stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

