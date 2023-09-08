ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ABCT opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$772.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78. ABC Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$6.71.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

