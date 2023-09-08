ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ABCT
ABC Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
About ABC Technologies
ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABC Technologies
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.