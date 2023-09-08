3,440 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.61 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

