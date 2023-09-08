29,200 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 742,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.24. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In related news, CEO Howard M. Lorber acquired 50,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,794,641.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Howard M. Lorber bought 50,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,248,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,641.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,954 shares of company stock worth $176,103. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

