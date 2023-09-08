263 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $825.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $770.07 and a 200 day moving average of $771.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $652.64 and a 12-month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

