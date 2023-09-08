17,613 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after buying an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $23,743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,474 shares of company stock worth $1,556,888. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $25.63 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

