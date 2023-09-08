16,718 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,582.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

