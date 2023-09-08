10,267 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.1 %

SAN stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

