ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 140.7% in the first quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 2,236,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

