WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 229,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,949,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,891,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of RF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

