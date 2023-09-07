WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $673,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 94,670 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $93.43.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,886 shares of company stock worth $1,999,981. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

