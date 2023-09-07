WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of TechTarget worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TechTarget by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TechTarget Stock Down 0.8 %

TTGT stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $834.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

