WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $670,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $402.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.82 and a 52-week high of $405.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,690. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

