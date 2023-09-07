WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LEG opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.63.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

