WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $603,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

