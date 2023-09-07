WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

PATK stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

