WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.