WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

