WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

