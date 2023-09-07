WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $5,171,923. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

