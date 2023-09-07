WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,675 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,216 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

