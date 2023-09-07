WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 426 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $119.09 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

