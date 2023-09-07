WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 30,794 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock worth $1,131,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

