Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,775 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $48,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.21 and a 200 day moving average of $459.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

