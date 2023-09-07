Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,216,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

