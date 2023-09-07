Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 248,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 301,473 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

