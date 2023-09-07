Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

