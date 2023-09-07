Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Financial Analysis

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 14.66% 22.97% 11.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Toll Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers $10.28 billion 0.85 $1.29 billion $13.91 5.85

Analyst Ratings

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A Toll Brothers 2 3 8 1 2.57

Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $88.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

