Total Energy Services (TOTZF) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Total Energy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Total Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Total Energy Services pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Total Energy Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Total Energy Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Total Energy Services Competitors 231 1263 1738 128 2.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Total Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 29.21%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Total Energy Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Total Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

61.4% of Total Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Total Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Total Energy Services Competitors -0.59% -4.12% 2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total Energy Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Total Energy Services N/A N/A 4.86 Total Energy Services Competitors $896.63 million $9.87 million 90.08

Total Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Total Energy Services. Total Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc. provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies. The Rentals and Transportation Services segment provides drilling, completion and production rental equipment, and oilfield transportation services in western Canada and in the United States. The Compression and Process Services segment offers gas compression services; and designs and packages skid style compressors and proprietary trailer-mounted compressors under the NOMAD brand in Canada and the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Mexico. The Well Servicing segment offers well services under Savanna brand. Total Energy Services Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

