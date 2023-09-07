The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Up 0.4 %

Middleby stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

