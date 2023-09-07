Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,996,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

THC stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.