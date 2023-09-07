SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

SPSC opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.