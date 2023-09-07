SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of SIGA Technologies worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

