Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Shake Shack worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.