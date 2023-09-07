Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,705 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

