Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Travel + Leisure worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

