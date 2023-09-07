Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Hubbell worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 74.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $207.73 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

