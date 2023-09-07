Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.02% of Huron Consulting Group worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,669.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,871 shares of company stock valued at $985,204. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $104.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

