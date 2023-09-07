Sei Investments Co. Purchases 76,089 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13,629.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 322,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,259,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

